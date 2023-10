Saba Azad becomes an overnight sensation due to an unusual ramp walk

Well, Saba wasn't walking the ramp but performing, and this is something that everyone should laud her for as it was unique, but sadly, the girl got trolled. A look at times B Town divas were mocked for their ramp walk Also Read - Hrithik Roshan’s GF Saba Azad savagely hits back at troll saying she needs therapy