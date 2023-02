Sachin Shroff ties the knot with Chandni

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sachin Shroff tied the knot with Chandani. It seems she is a friend of his sister. The actor, 50 was earlier married to Juhi Parmar. He has a daughter, Samaira. The marriage was a close-knit affair. Sunayna Fozdar and Dilip Joshi came from the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Tanvi Thakker, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Kishori Shahane and Sara Arfreen Khan were there too.