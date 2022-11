Actors who quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular television shows that has been garnering great ratings in the TRP list. Fans are in love with Pakhi, Sai and Virat's love story. The makers have left no stones unturned in making their show interesting. From Sachin Shroff to Adish Vaidya and more actors who left the show.