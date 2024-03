Indian icons who scored Big in India's IPO rush

Indian celebs are not just actors or cricketers. They are multi-taskers. Apart from acting and playing cricket, they also invest in business or start their own labels, brands. And sometimes, they also invest in the share bazaar or equity shares. Bollywood stars mint money with their movies and Cricketers earn a lot with their matches, yes, but that's not the only income they have. In the recent past, Bollywood celebs, and Indian cricketers have been taken to buying shares in various companies and reaped benefits. From Sachin Tendulkar to Shaitaan actor Ajay Devgn and more celebs on the list.