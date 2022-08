Sara Tendulkar – combination of great looks and hotness

Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of arguably India's greatest batsman of all time, Sachin Tendulkar, has blossomed into a perfect amalgamation of great looks and hotness, stunning in anything that she wears, be it ethnic or western clothing. The lass recently stepped out in a simple maxi dress, but even in this, her glam quotient shone, and she was looking as bright as a daisy despite her visage being hidden behind a COVID-19 mask. Check out her pics below: