Sara Tendulkar gives major Princess vibes

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is a current internet sensation, all thanks to her ravishing posts on social media. She has managed to grab all the attention with her perfect style statements and we cannot take our eyes off her beauty. Sara loves to experiment with her style and her stunning pictures speak volumes about her looks. Sara's pictures in ethnic wear have always caught everyone's eye. A look at Sara's ethnic wear as she gives major princess vibes.