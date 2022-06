Sacred Games actress Kubbra Sait sexual abuse ordeal will leave you shaken

After Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor, Sacred Games actress Kubbra Sait has spoken about how she was subjected to sexual abuse when she was 17. It seems the abuse lasted for 2.5 years as he was a family friend, and assisting her family with finances. In her book Open Book: Not quite a Memoir, she has written that he had befriended both her brother Danish and her. It seems she kept it hidden from her mother as he had threatened her with dire consequences. In her book, she has spoken of how she lost her virginity to him in a hotel after he forced himself on her. From writing about how it began when he slid her hand inside her dress to feel her, and how it happened under her mother’s nose, the whole incident is tragic, traumatic and saddening.