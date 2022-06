Image credit: Google

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi has been in the news for the past few days where she compared Kashmiri Pandits' genocide to a mob-lynching of a man who was attacked when he was driving a vehicle carrying cows. She was trolled a lot for it and recently, the actress shared a video to give clarification about her statement. In the video, she clarified what she meant when she said that statement and she also revealed that she spoken to the director (Vivek Agnihotri) of The Kashmir Files and told him that she was disturbed after watching the plight of people.