Image credit: Instagram

Sai Pallavi refused to promote fairness products

Hola you movie-buffs, today, we will be talking about celebs who have been good and responsible samaritans and refused to promote things and brands they found offensive and illogical. Today, we are here to talk about the fairness products that are sold in India. Several celebrities have promoted their brands and have become brand ambassadors for fairness creams and products. However, there are some celebs such as Sai Pallavi, Kangana Ranaut and more who refused to promote or endorse such stuff. Now, it is a known fact that Sai Pallavi had refused to promote a fairness cream product. Recently, at a pre-release event of Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand's Adavallu Meeku Johaarlu, we saw Sukumar reiterating the same and praising Sai. So, we thought of compiling a fair few celeb names who have done this before. Let's check them out below...