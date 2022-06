Rachita Ram

Kannada actress Rachita Ram recently triggered a row for her recent statement on the 'first night' during a press conference for her yet-to-be-released film Love You Rachchu. The reporter had questioned her on acting in sensual scenes, although she had said she wouldn't do them. Clarifying on the 'bold' scenes, she replied, There are so many people here who are married. I do not have any intention to embarrass anyone. Generally, I am asking you guys to tell me what people do after marriage? What do they do? They will romance, right? That's what is being shown in the film. The Kannada Kranthi Dal has demanded a public apology from the actress saying that her statements were against the culture of the land and had damaged the image of the state. Before Rachita, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara, Khushboo and Tamannaah had also caused a stir with their controversial statements. Take a look.