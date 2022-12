Sai Pallavi

Popular South Indian actor Sai Pallavi grabbed a lot of attention for her statement about Kashmiri Pandits. She watched Vivek Agnihotri's directed film and said that she was disturbed after watching the movie. She even said that she can never to terms with a mob lynching incident that took place during COVID times. Later, Sai issued a clarification and said that she will be thinking twice before speaking as she is anxious that her words might be misinterpreted.