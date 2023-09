Nayanthara tied the knot with Vignesh Shivan

Jawan actress Nayanthara got married to Vignesh Shivan on June 9, 2022, after dating him for more than 7 years. But do you know the two were already married for the past six years? According to reports on Onmanorama.com, the head-over-heels-in-love couple had submitted an affidavit to the Tamil Nadu health department which claims that the two registered their marriage on papers six years ago.