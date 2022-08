Saif Ali Khan's new house in Bandra

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's new house space spans four floors and has plenty of space. Bebo had shared pictures of her new house and left fans in awe with her classic palette of white and brown. The bedroom is well decorated with wooden accents that give a regal charm. The house is filled with family pictures, a private terrace garden, a nursery for kids, a swimming pool, a special library for Saif, and much more.