Image credit: Pinterest

Siaf Ali Khan

Bollywood stars are humans too! They make mistakes and not all films they sign are the path-breaking, career-changing ones. Every celeb has at least one film that they regret doing or even more. Here's looking at such stars who openly named the films that they regret doing. To start with, we have Saif Ali Khan who once said that he regretted doing Humshakals directed by Sajid Khan. It was a box office dud and in an interview with ToI, Saif said, 'The film was very regressive. In fact, while watching it, I asked myself what I was doing in it. I knew I had let my fans down and underestimated their intelligence. I've been introspecting a lot and will never repeat the mistake that was ‘Humshakals’.'