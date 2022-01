Image credit: Google

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

In his book, An Ordinary Life: A memoir, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had confessed about his one night stand with a waitress in New York City. The excerpts from the actor’s book read, “Those years between 2006 and 2010 were pretty incredible too. The industry had begun to notice me... Strangely, the West was kinder to me first, both in terms of love and work. I was at a cafe once with my friend in New York City's Soho area. The stunning waitress kept staring at me. 'You? You are an actor?' she asked a rhetorical question. 'Yes!' I replied. 'Which film of mine did you see? Gangs of Wasseypur?' She squinted, trying to remember, 'No, no,' she said. 'Another film!' After a few moments, she responded: 'Lunchbox!' We got talking and let's just say what happens in New York stays in New York...”