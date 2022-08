Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Good to see Saira Banu happy and healthy

Well, of course, a person can never forget the loved one who has passed. But, we are sure fans of Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu are happy to see her happy and healthy. Also Read - Saira Banu is unable to get over Dilip Kumar's loss; opens up on why she doesn't want to step out or talk to anyone