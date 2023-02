Image credit: Twitter

TV jodi’s who leapt to their deaths

Seeing the drama that is happening on TV, the TV shows failing to keep their TV jodis together, fans crying and lamenting about their favourite Jodis' romance and good love stories being ruined by the makers, well, we have compiled some of the TV shows and the lead jodis who's love stories quite literally 'leapt' to their deaths. From Sai and Virat of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Abhimanyu and Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more are on the list.