TV love stories that took a bizarre turn

The Indian TV industry is a huge one. It has a lot of channels and a lot of TV shows airing almost every single day. It is purely for the entertainment of the viewers. And even the viewers, that is, the audience is so invested in the shows and attached to them that they consider them quite real. Then comes the twists and turns in the show. It affects the relationship between the lead characters and that affects the audience. Today, we will have a look at popular TV shows such as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa and more and the love stories from the show which have taken bizarre twists.