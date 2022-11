Image credit: Instagram

Shruti Haasan shares a series of bad selfies

Trust Shruti Haasan to being at her raw and real self, and she will never ever disappoint. The Salaar actress has never shied away from imperfection and doesn't want to be measured by unrealistic beauty standards. She shared a series of bad selfies featuring her swollen face, bad hair and she got praised by her fans for being real. Take a look.