Salaar latest updates

After Adipurush, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is the next big movie starring Prabhas. It was in 2020 that Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel was announced. The film is produced by Hombale Films that backed KGF series. After almost four years of its announcement, Salaar is ready to hit the screens. The film will release on September 28. Even though there is more than a month to its release, Prabhas' fans are excited and how. So here are all the latest updates about the film, its release and more.