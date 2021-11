Take my gal

While actors’ inputs are always welcome, there are times, when the creative team, especially the Director and producer(s) do not like being told how to their job, especially when the inputs take on the nature of interference. The most annoying thing for any producer or Director would be being asked to replace an actor they wanted to cast for their film; worse still if that actor has already been approached. Here’s a list of Bollywood actors who’ve previously been reported to persuade or coerce filmmakers to cast their favourite heroines…