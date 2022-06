Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Bollywood stars galore at Radhika Merchant's Arangetram ceremony

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have hosted a grand Arangetram ceremony for their future daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant at Jio World Centre, Mumbai. Anant Ambani's fiance is a profound classical dancer. Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh among others attended the event. Take a look.