Image credit: Google.com

Not so instant on Instagram

Gone are the days when movie stars became and remained stars on the strength of their movies, screen presence and off-screen charisma alone. Nowadays, even if you lack all those necessary elements to build your fan-following, you can still have fans by doing just about anything on social media. It’s ironically telling then that these five current Bollywood stars, who’ve still remained relatively untouched by the easy way out of social media, are all pretty popular stars in their own right, with one of the biggest superstars ever in the history of all of Indian cinema, Salman Khan, usually only posting on Instagram (he does post a bit more on twitter, but only a bit), whenever there’s a film or other important announcement. Goes to show that the aforementioned principles still hold true for raw star-power.