Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood's most lovable couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan attended the party but left early reportedly, Aishwarya looked stunning in an embroidered blue anarkali, while her husband Abhishek pulled off a bandhgala blue suit. The couple posed together for the paps. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Poll: Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Archana Gautam or Tina Datta - Who deserves to be in the top three? VOTE NOW