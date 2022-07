Bollywood actors who are bald

Baldness is something that affects several men the world over and our Bollywood actors, too, aren’t impervious to its adversity. We’ve seen more than a fair share of Bollywood actors like Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Rakesh Roshan, Akshaye Khanna openly flaunt their bald scalps either on screen or off it. However, there are yet some Bollywood stars, particularly those known to be leading men, who’ve had to conceal their baldness or semi-baldness due to their onscreen image and superstar status. From Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, here’s the small, but entire list of actors who you probably didn't know went bald…