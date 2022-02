Salman Khan's Jhumme Ki Raat fail

Salman Khan is among the most favourite stars of Bollywood. He is known as the Dabangg Khan who receives tremendous love from all. But this Dabangg too is not averse to social media trolling. He has been a subject of trolls quite a few times. Recently, his dancing video with Pooja Hegde invited the trolls. As he failed to pull off his Jumme Ki Raat hai hookstep, netizens could not stop trolling him. It is not the first time though. Read on.