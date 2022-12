Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Salman Khan celebrates 57th birthday in Dabangg style

Salman Khan has turned 57 today, on December 27 and the superstar threw a Dabangg bash at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's house in Khar. The black-themed party saw a slew of Bollywood celebrities such as Kartik Aaryan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Iulia Vantur, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and more to celebrate the occasion. Take a look.