Salman Khan Birthday Special: From Rs 2,900 crore net worth to Panvel farmhouse, inside the superstar’s vast...

Salman Khan’s birthday Salman Khan turned 60th on December 27. He follows Aamir Khan, who reached the milestone in March, before SRK in November. From Ajay Devgn to Katrina Kaif, celebrities have extended birthday wishes to the superstar.

Salman Khan’s net worth The superstar has reported a net worth of Rs 2900 crore. While his movies do not release often in a year, the Bigg Boss host Rs 250 crore per season for the show. He charges Rs 100 crore per film.

Salman Khan’s brand The actor’s net worth is fueled by his brand, Being Human, with a Rs 235 crore valuation along with the production house, SKF Films. The superstar is also known for endorsing brands like Thums Up, Emami, and Yatra. From the ads, he received income of over Rs 60 crore.

Salman Khan’s Bandra residence The superstar’s primary residence in Bandra is an iconic landmark in Mumbai. Salman’s Galaxy apartment is his 3-floor home, which subtly overlooks the sea. The property has a gym and exclusive access; the property has an estimated worth of Rs 100 crore. He stays in the ground floor and his parents live on the upper floor.

Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse The actor has a lavish 150-acre Arpita farm. The farmhouse has a private pool, helipad, shooting range and animal sanctuary. According to reports, the value of the property is Rs 80 crore.

Salman Khan’s Gorai beach house The superstar owns a 5 BHK Gorai beach house. The property face waters, it also a private gym, and a swanky bike arena. According to reports, the beach house costs Rs 100 crore.

