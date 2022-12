Salman Khan birthday special: From Tiger Zinda Hai to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the Dabangg Khan is the king of blockbusters Salman Khan has got the midas touch and the superstar has credited it to his fans who love to see him across all platforms. As the Dabangg Khan turns 57 today, we take a look at his blockbuster films that he has delivered over the last three decades.