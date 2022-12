Happy birthday, Salman Khan!

Bollywood bhaijaan Salman Khan turns a year on December 27. The actor turns 56 years old but still charms everyone with his charming personality. He will soon be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. Salman has a heart of gold and believes in helping people. There have been instances where the superstar has gone his way out to launch a few actresses and provided them with a platform in Bollywood. Be it Shehnaaz Gill or Palak Tiwari; here is a look at actresses who were launched by Sallu bhai.