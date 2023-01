Meet the Most popular non-fiction personalities

Reality TV shows are quite popular among the masses. From Indian Idol to Kaun Banega Crorepati and Bigg Boss - fans eagerly look forward to these shows. Naturally, there are favourites too. Ormax's list of Most popular non-fiction personalities on Hindi television for the month of December is out and it has witnessed some major changes. Salman Khan who hosts Bigg Boss 16 has climbed up the graph while Amitabh Bachchan found no space on the list. Check out the full list here.