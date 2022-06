Arijit Singh

Singer Arijit Singh had also received an extortion call from Ravi Pujari. In an interview, Arijit Singh spoke about the incident and revealed, 'I am touring the US in September and have a lot of shows coming up there. The shows are being handled by Nattu bhai, who had organised my US tour in 2014 as well. Nattu bhai co-ordinates with promoters from different cities and gets a lot of last-minute requests for extra shows. We decided to not go ahead with one such promoter because he kept bargaining for a lower budget. This particular promoter had certain connections and contacted Ravi Pujari, who exerted a lot of pressure of my manager, Tarsane. I do not answer calls when I am at my studio and Pujari kept pressurising Tarsane, who got scared and informed me of the calls, and then filed a police complaint.'