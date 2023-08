Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Salman Khan snapped in the city with a bald look

Salman Khan is one of the most popular celebrities in the country. The actor recently wrapped up the reality web show, Bigg Boss OTT 2. He hosted the web version of the most popular reality TV show for the first time. And now, he seems to be dedicating his time to his movies. The actor was spotted at a few events and such in the last couple of days. Today, however, he was seen at Bastian Worli for dinner. A lot of celebrities are already attending the restaurant which is reportedly closing for redevelopment. Salman's bold look shocked everyone.