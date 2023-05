Salman Khan to kickstart filming No Entry after Tiger 3

Salman Khan who recently delivered Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan is currently shooting Tiger 3. He is all set for the much waited third installment of the action thriller series. The third chapter of the Tiger series is expected to release this and the team is working to wrap up the project. Amidst the shooting of Tiger 3 Salman Khan has shown keen interest in No Entry 2. According to India Today reports, the actor is willing to go ahead with the No Entry franchise. Bhaijaan may start shooting for No Entry Mein Entry which is a sequel to the 2005 comedy drama.