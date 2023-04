Salman Khan buys Nissan Patrol SUV

Salman Khan has made an addition to his garage with the Nissan Patrol SUV. The vehicle costs Rs 2 to 2.5 crores for the bulletproof model. He earlier used the Toyota Land Cruiser LC200. The new car has B6 or B7 level of protection. The windows and body can withstand heavy firing. This has happened after he has got death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. It is with regards to the Chinkara case. Here is a look at his insane fleet of vehicles the price of which runs in crores.