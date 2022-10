Bollywood stars who got a second lease of life

Beginning on a strong footing in Bollywood is a herculean task for any actor given the fickle nature of the industry and audience here. However, that still is only half the job done because sustaining in the long run is even harder as more than a few Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and other later found out. Check out which movies helped them bounce back to form…