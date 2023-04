Salman Khan gears up for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan's last film was in 2021 which was Antim: The Final Truth. The actor is now gearing up for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which has an ensemble cast of Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam and Vinali Bhatnagar. Salman Khan launched the kickass trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan a couple of hours ago and it is still trending. Salman's fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Today, in this gallery, we will have a look at a couple of reasons why Salman Khan is truly Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and a true star.