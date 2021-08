Amitabh Bachchan

Big B aka Amitabh Bachchan had faced an entire media ban when he was at its peak of his career. The ban, which lasted for a decade constituted of no interviews, photos and not even a single mention of him in any kind of media. Interestingly, the reason behind this was that the actor had menti0ned in his blog that he is informed by his sources that he brought an emergency ban over the press, which resulted in press banning the star for bringing such kind of idea.