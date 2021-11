Image credit: Instagram

Bollywood debut

The debut film of Palak Tiwari, daughter of celebrated TV actress Shweta Tiwari - 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter' - will be released in January 2022. The film is a spooky horror love story shot in various locations in India, including Pune, Lucknow and other cities. It also features Arbaaz Khan, Tanishaa Mukerji and the film is directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra.