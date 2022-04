Salman Khan had the most fun at Baba Siddique's Iftar bash that was held on April 17.

Many Bollywood dignitaries and TV personalities graced the party with their presence Right including superstar Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan Shilpa Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill, Jaya Bhanushali, along with daughter Tara and many more. Salman Khan who is the most significant guest of Baba Siddique's Iftar bash every year was seen gelling along with everyone at the party. He even met a Tv actor and ex Bigg Boss 15 contestant Jay Bhanushali at the party who was present here along with his actress wife Mahii Vij ad little daughter Tara. And as the world knows Salman Khan's love for kids, he couldn't hold himself and started playing along with Tara at the party itself.