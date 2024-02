Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actor will now be seen in Don 3. Ranveer is all set to start a film with renowned filmmaker, S. Shankar who has made blockbusters such as Robot, Indian, and 2.0. As per reports, the film is an adaptation of the Tamil epic novel, Velpari and it will be released in 2025.