Image credit: Google

Salman Khan – Bharat

Salman Khan starrer Bharat released in 2019. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial also featured Katrina Kaif in the lead role, and though it received a mixed response from the critics, the movie did a very good business at the box office. It collected Rs. 211 crore, and it is Salman’s last hit film. After Bharat, Salman’s three films have released in theatres, Dabangg 3, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (very limited theatrical release + simultaneous OTT release), and Antim: The Final Truth. Well, all three movies didn’t do a great business at the box office.