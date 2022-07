Salman Khan bulletproof car

It seems that Salman Khan is well and truly facing the heat these days following death threats he received. If reports are to be believed, then the superstar has upgraded his regular mode of car travel to one featuring bulletproof glass and armour. Apparently, the new car was recently spotted coming out of the driveway of Salman Khan's home, Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. He isn’t the first Bollywood star though to drive an armoured vehicle. Check out others like Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra and more who own similar drives…