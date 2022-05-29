Image credit: Twitter

Katrina Kaif’s mehndi ceremony pictures

Last year, when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were getting married, a few pictures of the actress had gone viral on social media in which she was seen with mehndi in her hand. In the pictures, Katrina was smiling and dancing, so everyone thought that it is actually from her mehndi ceremony. However, later it was clarified that the images are from an advertisement of a jewellery brand.