Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill share a warm hug

Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill share an amazing bond since Bigg Boss 13 days. And post Sidharth Shukla's demise, Salman Khan has been pretty supportive of Shehnaaz Gill. She seems to have become great friends with her Salman Sir. She even attended the Eid party organised by Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma. Fans got to see some best moments shared by Salman and Shehnaaz at the party. From hugs to kisses, Shehnaaz definite shared had some good time.