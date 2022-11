Upcoming Bollywood sequels

It wasn't that long ago, probably some 15-20 years back that Bollywood wouldn’l treat sequels as if they were a plague, branding them as cursed merely for the handful of instances when the Hindi film industry bore the brunt of sequels tanking at the box office pre-2000. However, Bollywood's perspective to sequels underwent a sea-change in 2006 with Phir Hera Pheri, Krrish and Dhoom 2 working like a charm, and currently, sequels appear to be the best option for most Hindi filmmakers to get a huge hit, which is pretty natural. Here are some forthcoming ones like Tiger 3, Hera Pheri 3, Krrish 4, Singham 3 and more that could stir set the box office on fire…