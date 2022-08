Shaleen Bhanot

This news came as a shocker when Shaleen Bhanot's now ex-wife and TV actress Dalljiet Kaur claimed of he strangling her to death. The actress had claimed that the problem in their relationship started on the first day of their marriage when her mother in law was not happy with the gifts from her house. Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan gets age-shamed for sharing a shirtless picture; netizens call him 'budha'