Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan revealed he and his wifey always have a fight if AC and fan will be on together. Natasha likes to sleep in super cold while he wants a normal temperature in the room, he made this revelation on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7. Also Read - Top Entertainment News Today: Urfi Javed hits back at trolls for her airport appearances, Ranveer Singh wins hearts at F1 and more