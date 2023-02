Salman Khan

Kissing and intimate scenes are a part and parcel of Bollywood films now. Romance has taken a new shape and everyone accepts it. But still there are a few stars who maintain the no-kissing on screen policy. Salman Khan is one of them. He will do everything including drama, action, comedy but kissing on screen is off the list for him. He follows this rule very strictly. But he is not the only one. Scroll on to know the list.