Salman Khan Turns 60: A look at Bollywood megastar’s 10 highest-grossing films of all time

Bajrangi Bhaijaan Directed by Kabir Khan, this heartfelt drama starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Harshaali Malhotra is Salman’s top-grossing film, earning Rs 422 crore in India and achieving significant international success.

Sultan A sports drama directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, featuring Anushka Sharma, Sultan highlighted Salman’s physical change as a wrestler. The movie earned Rs 414 crore in India and Rs 577 crore worldwide.

Tiger Zinda Hai In another collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar, this spy thriller featured Salman as a RAW agent on a mission to rescue. It generated Rs 432 crore in India and Rs 565 crore globally.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Sooraj Barjatya’s family film showcased Salman in two roles alongside Sonam Kapoor. The movie earned Rs 267 crore in India, enchanting viewers with its classic values and stunning visuals.

Kick Sajid Nadiadwala’s first directing effort featured Salman as Devi Lal Singh, a vigilante with an unconventional angle. It earned Rs 282 crore in India and Rs 300 crore globally.

Bharat A vast narrative of India's past from Bharat's perspective, the film starred Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover. It garnered Rs 234 crore in India and Rs 308 crore worldwide.

Ek Tha Tiger The initial entry of the Tiger series fused action with romance. The movie collected Rs 251 crore in India and Rs 308 crore globally.

Race 3 Regardless of varied feedback, this fast-paced thriller featuring an ensemble cast, including Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez, grossed Rs 305 crore globally.

Dabangg 2 The follow-up to the legendary Dabangg, helmed by Arbaaz Khan, carried on Chulbul Pandey's narrative and garnered Rs 249 crore worldwide.

